Virginia K. Miller

Service Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-8888
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
URBANA - Virginia K. Miller, 94, of Urbana passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at National Church Residences at Mill Run, Hilliard.

She was born August 10, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Amy Isabel (James) and Felix Earl Kaib. She was a member of the Church of the Epiphany. She was a devoted mother and caregiver who adored her family and her dogs.

She is survived by daughters, Sandra "Sis" Miller, Shirley (Dean) Weaver, Nancy Miller; son, Dale (Jeanette) Miller; grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Criswell, Andrew Weaver, Stephanie, Kelsey and Bryce Creamer, David (Erin) and Daniel (April) Miller, John L. and Steve Miller; great grandchildren, Blake, Peyton, Tate, Maverick, and Elizabeth; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, John "Jack" Miller; son, John H. Miller.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Don Duford officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend the very deepest gratitude to the entire staff of National Church Residences at Mill Run, for their loving and devoted care of Virginia over the last three years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the -Miami Valley Chapter, 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio, 45459 or Champaign County Humane Association, 1535 West Rt. 36, Urbana, Ohio, 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.