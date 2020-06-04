SARASOTA, Fla. - Virginia Louise Bub Moore, July 18, 1921-May 17, 2020, 98, passed away May 17 in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio.

In 1943 she received her Teaching Degree and Fine Arts Degree from Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Institute of Arts. Married to Walter E. Moore (66 years) in 1942, they moved to Urbana, Ohio, where she served as Supervisor of Art Education in the public school system and taught at Urbana College and the Springfield, Ohio Art Center.

Virginia was a deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Urbana, Ohio, where some of her many religious paintings are displayed. She also continued to paint and teach art in her home studio.

Virginia and Walter retired in 1986 to Kissimmee, Florida, where Virginia joined the Osceola Center for the Arts, becoming the Director of Exhibits. Virginia is especially known for her water-color portraits and her original watercolor compositions. Many are on display throughout Ohio and Florida as well as in multiple family and friends' homes.

She had 5 children: Sarah Bonnie Moore (deceased), James (Sue) and Steve (Jennifer) Moore of Kissimmee, Florida; Dale (Roberta) Moore of Sanford, Michigan; Dianne (Jack) Frestel of Sarasota, Florida; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grissom Funeral Home in Kissimmee, Florida. The memorial service and interment will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Memorial contributions can be made to Osceola Arts, care of any of her children or through the Grissom Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com