URBANA - Vivian Rowland, 71, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Mercy Memorial Hospital. She was born August 29, 1947 in Big Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of Ben and Mary (Manard) Lowe. Vivian loved her children and grandchildren and she will be greatly missed. Vivian is survived by former husband, Calvin Rowland; daughters, Beth (Jack) Bowling, Caletta (Kent) Carroll and Peggy (Shawn) Detrick; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Avery (Nannette) Lowe; sisters, Lonnie Blevins, Ethel Gore, Gladys Chaffin and Nancy (Larry) Hall; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Beau Rowland; siblings, David and Vickie Lowe, Sissy and Butler Jude, Virgie and Gene Cantabury, and Bessie Collins.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Service are entrusted to the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com