URBANA - Aaron W. Sherman, 46, of Urbana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1973, in London, Ohio. Aaron is survived by love of his life and wife of 19 years Amy (Headlee); his son, Conall Sherman, of whom he was very proud; his parents, Patricia A. and David M. Torsell; brothers, Moses (Heather) Sherman, David (Krista) Torsell, Joe (Andrea) Torsell; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Karen Headlee; brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Carolyn Headlee; grandmother-in-law, Dorothy Headlee; nephews and nieces, Brock and Brody Sherman, Logan, Mia, Sydney, Lauren and Jack Torsell, Caleb, Noah and Matthew Torsell and Cole and Ethan Headlee; special friend, Jason Rice; and numerous other extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his biological father, Richard Sherman. Aaron graduated from Urbana High School in 1992 and attended the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He worked for the City of Urbana Water Department. Aaron was very active in Urbana youth sports. He loved coaching and being a positive role model to the children. He was a self-proclaimed grill master and loved cooking for family and friends. Aaron had a passion for music and was a human encyclopedia. He loved telling jokes and was a trickster to his nieces and nephews. His greatest joy in life was being a dad. He enjoyed nothing more than watching his son play sports or any other activities he was involved in. Aaron lived and loved big and his legacy will carry on through the many lives he touched. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Tim West officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.