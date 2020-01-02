ST. PARIS - Wallace Lynn Geuy, age 86, of Rosewood, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 1, 2020 at Mercy McAuley Center.

Lynn was born on July 27, 1933, near Rosewood, the son of Stanley Paul Geuy and Christina Faye Maurice Geuy. He graduated from Rosewood High School in 1951 and completed a degree in Civil Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1956. After finishing his degree, Lynn began a career with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), serving 31 years as a civil engineer and land surveyor. Following his retirement from ODOT, Lynn continued surveying until 2015. He was involved with numerous major highway projects throughout ODOT District 7, including the construction of US 68 in Clark County.

Lynn served his community as a member of the Graham Local School Board for twenty-five years, and was engaged in the preliminary work that ultimately led to the construction of the new elementary school and middle school. Subsequently, Lynn was a member of the Graham Foundation, specifically chartered to provide college scholarships to deserving students. Lynn also strongly supported the creation and development of HiPoint JVS.

Lynn served as a member of the Simon Kenton Pathfinders for many years, involved in the design and construction the Simon Kenton Trail in Clark County, Champaign County and the City of Urbana. Past President Nancy Lokai Baldwin stated "This is part of Lynn's legacy. Without his experience and knowledge as an engineer working with the Pathfinders, the Simon Kenton Trail would not have happened." Lynn received the Simon Kenton Trail Volunteer of the Year in 2013.

Lynn served as a Board Member for the Urbana Senior Center for a number of years and was instrumental in several upgrades to the site. Lynn also served as a trustee for the Rosewood United Methodist Church and was involved in many improvement projects at the church. Additionally, Lynn used his civil engineering skills at Golf Lakes Condominiums in Bradenton, Florida, to assist in the construction of a foot bridge for the residents of the community.

Lynn was a brother and Past Master of the Free and Accepted Masons of Harmony Lodge #8, a companion in the Urbana Chapter #34 Royal Arch Masons, and a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton.

Lynn is survived by Nan Ellen (Lantz) Geuy, his wife of sixty-six years. Lynn is also survived by his children, Patricia (David) Richards, Susan (David) Bonas, Rebecca (Thomas) Stredny, Daniel Geuy, Christopher Geuy, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lynn is also survived by his brother Garner (Loretta) Geuy, his sister, Barbara (Clarence) Bodey, and his brother Joseph (Jeannie) Geuy. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Maurice Geuy.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, OH 43072 on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. with Masonic Services to follow. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 with Pastor Ray Branstiter presiding. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the start of services. Burial will follow in the Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, St. Paris, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Graham Scholarship Foundation, Champaign County Shrine Club or Simon Kenton Pathfinders. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com