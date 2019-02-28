PINE KNOT, Ky. - Walter Avery Strange, age 78 years, of Strunk, Kentucky died Friday, February 22, 2019 in Oneida, Tennessee at the Big South Fork Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Kentucky on January 28, 1941, the son of Rufus Allen and Pauline (Jeffery) Strange. Walter was a member of Christ the King Anglican Mission, formerly an Elk, had served his country in the US Air Force, and had worked as an equipment calibrator for the US Air Force. He enjoyed bowling, photography, and travelling.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene Strange.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Barbara Littrell of Strunk; sons, Thomas A. Strange (Tracy) of Urbana, Ohio and Steven M. Strange of Huntington, West Virginia; brother, Jim Strange (Sherry) of Mason, Ohio; sisters, Hazel Ison of Cincinnati, Ohio and Anna Runion of Addison, Ohio; sister-in-law, Geraldine Strange of Verona, Kentucky; Barbara's children, Curtis Littrell (Melissa) and Frank Littrell (Tammy) both of Whitley City, Jess Littrell (Monica) of Pine Knot, and Beth Littrell of Texas; grandchildren, Brandy Strange, Jacob Quick, Samantha Littrell, Allie Littrell, Robert Littrell, Lauren Littrell, Lillieanna Littrell, Jerrick Littrell, Ashley Pugh, and Michael Pugh; and great-grandchildren, Kamdin Littrell, Robin Smith, Evelena Claxton, and Laina Smith.

In accordance with his wishes he was cremated. A memorial service will held Monday, March 4, 2019 at Christ the King Anglican Church at 1 p.m.

McCreary County Funeral Home (www.mccrearyfh.com) is entrusted with the arrangements.