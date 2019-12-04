URBANA - Wanda J. Miller, 93, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Vancrest of Urbana. Wanda was born November 1, 1926, the daughter of William and Rose (Willis) Wolfe. She married Max E. Miller on March 28, 1947. Wanda was employed for over 20 years at DAB in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was the co-owner of Liberty Variety Store with husband, Max, in West Liberty from 1975 to 1987. In retirement, she worked part time at the Green Hills Community in West Liberty. She enjoyed horseback riding, crafting, reading and water aerobics with her lady friends at the YMCA. When her grandchildren were younger, she loved supporting them in their school activities and sports. She is survived by her daughter Cathay (John) Youngs; daughter-in-law Jennifer Miller; her grandchildren, JT (Jamie) and Courtney Youngs and Ross and Ryan Miller; her great-grandson, Corbin Youngs; and several nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max Miller; son, Terry Miller; brothers, Curt, John and Leo Wolfe; and sister, Helen (Wolfe) Pendleton. The family would like to extend their appreciation for wonderful care provided to Wanda by the staff of Vancrest and . A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Daniel Meister officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com