MECHANICSBURG - Wanda (Cornelison) Taylor, 61, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 22, 1958 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Luther and Dolly (Honaker) Cornelison. Wanda enjoyed gambling, knitting and loved her dog, Coco. Wanda also loved baking goods including cookies, candy, pies and especially loved to bake cakes.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Michael Taylor; her sisters, Bonnie (Ralph) Temple and Cindy Jenkins; her brothers, Ernie (Sandy) Blevins, Jack (Dee McMullen) Cornelison, Wendell (Karen) Cornelison and Philip Cornelison; her brother-in-law, Larry Carter; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruby Carter; and her brother Ted (Georgiana) Cornelison.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 3-5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Lisa Atchinson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

