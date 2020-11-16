1/1
Wandel L. Toney
MECHANICSBURG - Wandel L. Toney, 73, of Mechanicsburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

Wandel was born March 11, 1947 in Leet, W.VA., the son of the late Blucher & Linnie (Spears) Toney. He retired as an accountant for the State of Ohio. Wandel was a faithful member of Rosedale Free Will Baptist Church serving over 50 years. He took great pleasure in reading and studying his Bible daily and the past year served as a pastor of the church. He enjoyed watching motor cross but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them. His survivors include his wife of 54 yrs., Thelma (Meeks) Toney; son, Mark (Rosa) Toney; his grandchildren, Mika (Joshua) Stewart, Joshua Toney and Jenna (Kevin) LaMere; 9 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Paris, Marcella Darity and Ruby (Kester) Walley; brothers, Curtis (Sarah) Toney and Blucher "Jr." (Carrie) Toney; several nieces, nephews and his church family. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sherman Toney; and his brothers, Grover, Ermine, Arthur and Donald Toney. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the funeral home with Rev. Jason Meade officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
