URBANA - Warren B. Kreglow, age 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Urbana, Ohio. He was born on March 8, 1934 to Harold and Janet (Miller) Kreglow. Warren spent much of his younger life with his paternal grandparents, Oscar and Nellie Kreglow, where he acquired his love for farming. He continued to farm throughout his life, leaving dairy farming to become the Farm Supervisor at the Marysville Reformatory for over 25+ years. Warren enjoyed working and was happiest when he was busy with a project. In addition to work he enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing. A day at the lake was always a good day and he seldom missed watching a Cincinnati Reds game. GO REDS!! He was a proud graduate of the Westville class of 1952 and in 1987 he married Linda (Parker/Williams) Kreglow.

Warren is survived by his loving wife, Linda; siblings John (Estelle) Kreglow, Bob (Nancy) Kreglow; children David (Billie) Kreglow, Chris Kreglow, Danny Kreglow; step children Sherri Williams, Scott (Tonya) Williams; grandchildren Jonathan (Angie) Kreglow, Shandon Kreglow, Ashley Young, Jake (Kasey) Spain, Tyler Spain, Somer Spain; step grandchildren Justin (McKenzie) Williams, Taylor (Aaron Reeves) Williams; as well as a brother-in-law, Bill Walters. Warren is a proud great-grandfather of 10, Julianna, Madison, Leah, Lynnle, Maddie, Hazel, Max, Amira, Nikah, and Dominique and 4 step great-grandchildren, Bella, Madeline, Elijah, and Aiden. Deceased loved ones in addition to his parents and grandparents include his sisters, Nancy Geron and Mary Ann Walters; brother-in-law Norman Geron; his beloved daughter, Sherry Lynn Spain; and son-in-law, Terry Spain. A special Tribute to the furbabies who enrich senior lives so much. Those still with us and those who have sadly passed: his beloved Murphy, Sadie Belle, Charlie, and Ornery Miss Molly.

A special thank you to the staff at Vancrest of Urbana and the staff from Cornerstone Hospice. Your loving care and concern were greatly appreciated, especially during these confusing times. A visitation will be held at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery.