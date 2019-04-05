DAYTON — Warren Grimes Bonnie, age 63, passed away in the Kettering Hospital of Dayton, Ohio on April 2, 2019. Warren was born to Elliott and Beverly (Grimes) Bonnie II on March 21, 1956 in Urbana, Ohio.

Warren enjoyed his students and career as a high school math teacher at the Cliff Park School in Springfield, OH. During his career as a teacher, Warren positively touched the lives of all of his students. He implemented the "Math Stars" recognition program for his students and was presented the Cambridge Professionalism Award. Throughout Warren's life he had the ability to positively touch the hearts, minds and souls of each and every family member, friend, and student.

Warren was a 1974 graduate of the Culver Academies, Culver, IN, where he was a member of the Prestigious Black Horse Troop and the award-winning Varsity Polo Team. Warren graduated from Urbana University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Education Degree.

Warren is survived by his sons, Warren Grimes Bonnie II of Mountain Home, ID and Job (Janice) Bonnie of Twin Falls, ID; brother Elliott (Martha) Bonnie III of Columbus, OH; sisters Gretchen Bonnie of Columbus, OH and Gloria Bonnie Valaska of Melbourne, FL; aunt Gloria Grimes (Bill) Creviston of Del Ray Beach, FL; nieces and nephews, Margaret (Scott) Miller and Elliott (Lindsey) Bonnie IV, both of Columbus, OH, Melissa (Matt) Lambert of Seneca, SC, and Jennifer (Julian) Hernandez of Melbourne, FL; and many other dear cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues.

Warren was preceded in his passing by his parents, Elliott and Beverly Grimes Bonnie II; his grandparents, Warren and Charlotte Grimes and Elliott and Margaret Bonnie I; and his aunt Virginia Grimes Hall.

The celebration of Warren's life will be held on April 27, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum located at the Grimes Field Airport-174, 1636 and 1652 N. Main St. Urbana, Ohio 43078.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Cliff Park School, 821 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.