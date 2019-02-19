URBANA - Weldon "Butch" L. Potts Jr., 78, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 29, 1940 in South Solon, Ohio. He graduated from London High School, London, Ohio in 1958 and RETS Electronic School in 1964. He worked ten years for Weaver and Castle as an electrician and his notoriety led to having a street in North Lewisburg named after him, Weldon Lane. He had owned Potts Rentals since 1966 and remodeled twelve houses in Urbana. He built the Craft and Gift Station for his wife's business. He remodeled two houses at Indian Lake. He also did the repair work for his wife's business, The Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Urbana. He retired after thirty years with the City of Urbana as the water treatment plant superintendent. He attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was led to the Lord by his good friend, Rev. Carl Ogden. Butch was a very dedicated, devoted husband and family man.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of almost sixty years, Sharon (Ames) Potts, who was attracted to him at first glance, his children, Amy (Steve) Thrush, Shari Potts and Melisa (James) Robbins, grandchildren, who referred to him as Grampy, Eric (Sarah) Thrush, Lauren (Fernando) Crosa, Christian Robbins, Jesse Robbins, Melany Robbins and Stefanie Thrush, 2 great-grandchildren, Jackson and Mia Thrush. He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Thomas Potts and four brothers-in-law, Nancy and Richard Henry, Barbara Feirstein and William McConnaughey, Melvin and Karen Elliott and Tom Nicholson, one sister-in-law, Judy Potts. He is survived by sisters, Janis McConnaughey, Dianne Nicholson, Joy (Dick) Harper, Jody (Bill) Dobbins, Beth Potts. He is survived by brothers, James Potts, Wayne (Peggy) Potts, Mike (Jan) Potts and Ike (Vicki) Potts.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Urbana Church of Christ Christian Union with Pastor Mike Grable. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

