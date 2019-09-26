MECHANICSBURG - Wendy Sue (Layne) Poland, 53, of Irwin, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in London, Ohio.

She was born December 18, 1965 in Springfield, Ohio. Wendy was a 1984 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She enjoyed photography, being in nature and loved mushroom hunting, fishing and animals.

Wendy is survived by her father, David (Diane) Layne, sons, Sean Corey Webb and Chase Poland, daughter, Kierra Poland, grandchild, Carter Poland, sister, Amber Loverde, brother, David Christopher Layne, nieces, Morgan Loverde and Taylor Loverde, as well as several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy (Kuhbander) Layne, daughter, McKenna, and nephew, Vincent, grandparents, Edward and Elizabeth Layne and Earl and Rita Kuhbander.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Entombment will follow in the Oakdale Mausoleum, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign Counties, 1521 N Detroit St., West Liberty, OH 43357 or Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 U.S. 36 Urbana, Ohio 43078.

