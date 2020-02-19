WEST LIBERTY - Dr. Wesley Clarke, age 92, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:54 a.m. at the Green Hills Community, West Liberty.

He was born on April 30, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frank and Sarah Ellen (Thawley) Clarke. On September 8, 1950 Wesley married Reva L. (Marling) Clarke and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2005.

Wesley retired from the United Methodist Church, where he was served as a minister. Wesley graduated from Amanda High School in 1945 and then Ohio Northern University in 1950. He was called into the ministry and then attended Garrett Biblical Institute graduating in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy V5 program during WWII. As a student pastor Wesley served the greater Hardin Circuit. He then pastored at Newark First, First Batavia, Monfort Heights, Urbana and Trinity Portsmouth. He was a former Athen's District Superintendent and Director of the Wesley Glen in Columbus. He received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Ohio Northern University, where he previously served on the Board of Trustees.

He is survived by two sons: David W. (Tracy) Clarke of Urbana and Richard J. Clarke of West Liberty; a daughter, Martha L. (Curt) Balogh of Frisco, TX; three grandchildren: Tara L. (Greg) Martin, Brittany L. (Ben) Manning and Sara Jo Clarke; three great grandchildren: Payden, Harper and Gregory; a brother, Donald Clarke of Grove City; and a sister, Dorothy Hawks of West Chester.

"The family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Green Hills for the loving care you gave to our father."

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 North Main Street, Urbana, Ohio with Rev. Jim Lillibridge officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 North Main Street, Urbana.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Frank and Sarah Ellen Clarke Family Scholarship, please make checks to the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at 2121 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL 60201 or you can go to https://www.garrett.edu/give and/or the , Northwest Ohio Chapter, Attn: Findlay-Lima Office 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 150 Maumee, Ohio 43537 and/or the Reva Clarke Memorial Scholarship For the School of Nursing, please make checks payable to Ohio Northern University c/o Office of Advancement at 525 S. Main St., Ada, Ohio 45810. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com