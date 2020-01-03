URBANA - Wilbur Charles "Charlie" Stallsmith Jr., 88, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on November 16, 1931 in Urbana, OH, a son of the late Wilbur Stallsmith Sr. and Freida (Vanscoy). Charlie was a proud veteran who retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service. He later went on to work for the United States Postal Service and retired from there after 20 years. Charlie was a pilot and had a passion for flying. He recently retired as the past treasurer of the Pilots Association. He also enjoyed bowling and travelling for bowling tournaments. Charlie was dedicated to his family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. He was a caring man who always put others' needs first and will deeply be missed by the many lives he touched. Survivors include his children, Debbie Ryman (Roger), Chuck Stallsmith (Jean Nibert) and Kathy Freeman (Jim); grandchildren, Josh Brown (Samantha), Heather York (Justin), Daniel Brown, Richie Adams (Jenna), Christopher Imel (Faye), and James Freeman (Christin); great-grandchildren, Rachel York, Lauren York and Carson Adams; sisters, Sarah Stallsmith, Becky Stallsmith (Keith Green), Mary Beatty and Martha Boggs (Dave); sister-in-law, Linda Stallsmith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Agnes Mae Stallsmith; brother, Phil Stallsmith; brother-in-law, Jan Beatty; great-granddaughter, Buffy Amelia Mae Brown; niece, Beth Bishop; and nephew, Alan Beatty.

The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.