WEST LIBERTY - Wilfred E. (Willy) Yoder, age 84, of West Liberty, died September 8, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center. He was born March 31, 1935 to Elbert and Dorothy (Esch) Yoder, who preceded him in death. His brother, Carl Yoder, also preceded him in death.

On May 1, 1960 he married the former Hilda Lehman, who survives. He is also survived by his two daughters, Arnita Yoder of Delphos and Melinda Yoder of West Liberty; his brothers, Melvin (Mary) Yoder of Bellefontaine, and Forest (Elizabeth) Yoder of Denver; his sister, Kathy (John) Lowry of West Liberty; sister-in-law, Flo Yoder of West Liberty; and many nieces and nephews.

Willy graduated in 1953 from West Liberty High School. He spent many years as a butcher at Esch's Meats in West Liberty and was the owner of Yoder Aluminum Products for over 50 years. He was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church in West Liberty. Willy was involved in the Youth for Christ/Campus Life program, auctioneered many benefit auctions, and played Santa Claus for 50 years.

Willy enjoyed sports and announced football and basketball games for the West Liberty-Salem Tigers. He also enjoyed watching the Reds, Bengals, and Buckeyes.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, September 13, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church, 416 Washington Street, West Liberty with Pastor Rebecca Kauffman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N. Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357 or Bethel Mennonite Church, 416 Washington Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

The family would like to thank the staff at Green Hills Care Center for the care they gave Wilfred in his final days.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty