URBANA - Willard Edward "Ed" Cox, 72, of Urbana passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 25, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Edward Coleman and Mildred Eileen (Emmons) Cox. He attended high school at Northeastern High School in Springfield. He served his country in the United States Army.

Ed retired from International Harvester after 30 years of service. He was the owner and operator of Cox Shotokan Karate Tora Dojo where he followed his passion of teaching Karate for 45 years. He was an 8th Degree Black Belt. Ed Cox had a positive effect on many children and adults over the years while teaching Shotokan Karate. He never forgot those in nursing homes and would hold Karate demonstrations, as well as Indian Talks, at numerous locations. He was passionate about his interests and was always trying to find ways to contribute to the community and community improvement. He had a big heart and loved to be around people and make new friends. He cherished his long-time friends and loved his family deeply. He enjoyed very much cleaning, polishing, and improving his Challenger. He enjoyed very much going to car shows and cruise-ins. He was the love of Diane's life. She will miss him so very much as will many.

He was a member of Urbana Friends Church. He was also a member of Miami Valley Mopar Club, Champaign Cruisers Car Club, Ohio, Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, VFW, and UAW Local 402.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Diane Michelle (Riley) Cox; daughter, Dana Elaine Ramby and fiancé, Patrick S. Sneed; step-daughter, Kathleen Jordan; son, Brian Edward Cox; step-son, Joshua Jordan; grandchildren, Jarred Ramby, and Edward Hallman; brother, David Coleman (Dianne L.) Cox; brother-in-law, Estel Allen; nieces and nephews, Michael and Kristie (Cox) Rayburn, Dalton Rayburn, Dustin Rayburn, Mike and Ashley (Rayburn) Blevins, Daniel and Allison Cox, and their children Allyssa and Michael Holland, and Weston Cox.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Terry Cox, and his sister, Barbara Allen.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or donor's favorite charity.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com