URBANA - Willard F. Howell, 93, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Wooded Glen Senior Living.

Willard was born December 20, 1926 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Walter F. and Florence (Middleton) Howell. He was a 1944 graduate of Green Township High School, Sidney, Ohio. He married Edith May Yohey on August 17, 1947. Willard worked in agriculture, a dairy farmer for many years as well as a manager for Sohigro and Terra in St. Paris until 1991. Willard then worked for Ken Nuzum Realty and retired in 2010.

Willard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana. He loved landscaping and the care of flowers and his yard. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, loved sports as well as singing in the Barbershop Quartet. But mostly, Willard loved his family and enjoyed so much his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Willard is survived by his wife, Edith May (Yohey) Howell; his children, Terry Craig (Jacqueline Rae) Howell, Nancy Ann (Terry) Neer, Timothy John (Vickie) Howell and Linda May (Charles) Baker; his grandchildren, Andrew (Cicily) Howell, Angela Cox, Lyndsey Henry, Lesley (Kyle) Ott, Geoff (Mary) Baker, Emily (Brent) Dykstra and Hilary (Cruz) Cooper; his great-grandchildren, Conner and Catherine Cox, Isiah, J.J. and Kynze Henry, Brayden and Rylan Cooper, Peri Mae and Anderson Howell, Ainsley and Ava Ott and Onica and Cohen Dykstra; his sisters, Marvelene Mitchell and June (Ronnie) Laughlin; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Willard is preceded in death by his parents; his grandsons, Jared and Wesley Howell; his sisters, Dorothy (John) Moore, Mary Evelyn (Robert) Hageman and Charlene Fogt.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Private funeral services for family will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Howell, Andrew Howell, Terry Neer, Conner Cox, Tim Howell, Geoff Baker, Charlie Baker and J.J. Henry and honorary pallbearer Anderson Howell. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11:45 a.m.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 116 West Court Street, Urbana, Ohio or American Cancer Society, Southwest Region Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.