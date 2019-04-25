NORTH LEWSIBURG - William C. Boggs Sr., 80, of North Lewisburg, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was born August 6, 1938 in Greenup, Kentucky to Willie and Oleta (O'Bryan) Boggs. William served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed yard work (riding the lawnmower), woodworking, being outdoors and enjoying his grandchildren. He loved to sit on the porch and talk about the good old days with his brother Jonas and sister Evelina.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorna Jane (Scott) Schnees of Milford Center, his sons, Lewis Ray (Ramona) Boggs of North Lewisburg, Larry Leroy (Kim) Boggs of Farmington, MO and Michael Douglas Boggs of North Lewisburg, his brother Jonas Jefferson of North Lewisburg; sister Tina Evalina (Leroy) Hudson of Raymond OH, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 19 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joyce L. Boggs; his daughter, Denia Lee Martin; his son William Boggs Jr; his brothers James Boggs, Ray Boggs; his sister Ethal Overfeild; a daughter-in-law, Denise Renae (Herron) Boggs; a grandson, Roger Lee Miller.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Ray Boggs officiating. The family will receive family and friends 12:30-2:30 p.m. prior. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in North Lewisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Vernon Family Funeral Homes, 57 Maple St., North Lewisburg, OH 43060.