KETTERING - William Chadrick "Chad" Kaylor, 49 of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born on November 7, 1969 to the late Donald and Janet (Danforth) Kaylor. Chad is survived by his three children, Meghan Kaylor of Kettering, Hannah Kaylor of Kettering and Jovi Vick of Cincinnati. He is also survived by sister Jody Boardman of Urbana, brothers Kelly Kaylor of Springfield, Allen Kaylor of Springfield, John Schwendeman of Cincinnati. He is also survived by nephews Josh Boardman, Jordan Boardman, Ryan Kaylor, Kaleb Kaylor and nieces Zoe Boardman & Alexis Kaylor along with three great nieces Alea Boardman, Daniella Boardman and Mia Tobias. Chad was a 1988 graduate of Graham High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Interpersonal Communications from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Chad was proud member of the Graham High School Dancin' Band from Falcon Land and especially proud of being a member of the Ohio University Marching 110. Chad loved to be a showman which can be seen on a number YouTube videos from the years he was in the Marching 110. Chad loved the opportunity to ride his motorcycle and spend time with family and friends.

Chad is being cremated according to his wishes, services provided by ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at the Rosewood United Methodist Church, 6543 Rosewood Quincy Road, Rosewood, Ohio, 43070 (Church is on the corner of state Route 29 and Rosewood Quincy Road); a memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Following the service, the church will be hosting social time with a light meal. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to in Chad's memory to the Graham Band Parents Organization, PO Box 365, St. Paris OH 4307 or the Ohio University Marching 110 by going to the following link engage.ohio.edu/fine-arts and selecting the Marching 110 Student Support Fund or Checks can be sent made payable to The Ohio University Foundation, PO Box 869, Athens, OH 45701 note in the Memo "Marching 110 Student Support Fund." Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.