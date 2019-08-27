MECHANICSBURG - William Edward "Bill" Bowshier, 88, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully August 26, surrounded by his loving family. He had been battling numerous health issues over the past several years. Bill was born May 12, 1931 outside Mechanicsburg to parents Clarence Edward Bowshier and Roberta Mae (Francis) Bowshier.

Bill, who was a United States Army Veteran, served as a plant production manager at Grimes/Midland Ross in Urbana for more than 40 years. He was also extremely proud of the Bowshier's Tax and Accounting Service he founded and operated until 2 years ago.

Bill was a member of Mechanicsburg Lodge #13 of the F&AM, a member of the Caroline Chapter #39 of the Ohio Eastern Star, a very proud Shriner as well as a member of the American Legion. Bill was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and golfer late into his life. Bill and wife, MaryAnn, especially enjoyed traveling the United States and spending special weekends with family and friends at Indian Lake.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, MaryAnn Bowshier; 2 daugthers, Kay (Bill) Titus of Urbana and Terri (Chuck) Foss of Mechanicsburg; 2 sons, Jeffrey Bowshier of Mechanicsburg and Mike (Recinda) Bowshier of Urbana. He had 10 grandchildren, along with many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren, plus 14 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Barbara Brooks of Lakeview, Doris (Don) Snyder of Urbana, and Janet (Harold) Arnett of Urbana. He also has 3 brothers: Roger Bowshier of Florida, Jerry Bowshier of Florida and Richard (Charlene) Bowshier of Urbana. Also, special friend Carmela Wiant.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Edward and Roberta Mae Bowshier and 2 grandsons, Ryan Tobias and Nickolas Foss.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with a brief memorial service to follow starting at 7 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill's name to the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 US-36, Urbana, Ohio or the Mechanicsburg Emergency Squad, 18 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

