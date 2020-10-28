1/1
William K. "Brownie" Brown Sr.
SIDNEY - William K. "Brownie" Brown Sr., age 77, went home to his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born July 1, 1943 to the late William E and Gladys (Harvey) Brown. On April 27, 1963, he married Janet Brandyberry who preceded him in death August 12, 2010.

Together they raised five children, Rhonda (Rocky) Bazzle, Lisa (Jeff) Fannin, Bill Jr. (Shyrl) Brown, Traci (Greg) Christian, Karen (Dale) Beller, grandchildren, Heather (Robbie) Cost, Ashley Fannin, Kristi (Aaron) Frazee, Sean (Shelby) Brown, Brittany Fannin, Casey (Matt) Brown, Morganne Brown, Chelsie (Geoffrey) Trolinger, Nathan (Savannah) Beller, Julie Fannin, Marissa Brown, Haeleigh (Anthony) Bodenmiller, as well as 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Dean Brown of St. Paris, Donnell Brown of Troy, Janet's siblings, Les Brandyberry, Leman (Fraya) Brandyberry, Marsha Hicks, Ester Pitts, Ruth Murphy, several nieces, nephews and many loved ones.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Freda Webster, Lavala (Blondie) Littlejohn, Elsie Pyle, Cordella Clark, brothers Marvin (Butch) Brown, Robert Brown, Kenny Brown and Charles Brown.

Bill retired in 2005 after 35 years of faithful service from Copeland/Emerson Corporation. He loved his children especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing softball and hunting, but he never had the heart to shoot anything. What Billy loved most was Jesus and his great faith is a legacy he will be leaving behind. Billy served as a Deacon for many years at Rosewood CCCU.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Rosewood Township Building, 11078 St. Rt. 29, Rosewood, Ohio, at 3:00 p.m. with Nate Wilcoxon officiating. A dinner will follow.

All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

On line memories may be made to www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
