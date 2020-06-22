URBANA - Dr. William K. Dern Sr., age 96, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 22, 1923 to the late Harold and Grace Dern in Franklin County, Ohio. In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Marie (Edinger) Dern and his brother, Robert Dern. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 34 years, Barbara Dern; his son, William "Keith" (Dianna) Dern Jr.; step-daughter, Michelle Gaver; nephew Bruce (Lynn) Dern; great-nephew, Rob (Becky) Dern; great-niece, Cindy (Phil) Estep; grandchildren Grant and Hannah; as well as two great-grandchildren. Dr. Dern was a local veterinarian for 68 years, retiring from his practice at age 90. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him. A graveside service will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity in William's name. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com