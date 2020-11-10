URBANA - William L. Arnold, 79, of Urbana, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1941, in Ross County, Ohio, the son of the late Paul and Catherine (Kelley) Arnold. Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kim Arnold on May 25, 2017; and brothers, Larry and Kenny Arnold. William is survived by his children, Brian (Jennifer) Arnold, Terri (James) Brown, Billy Arnold, James (Nina) Arnold, Michelle (Andrew) Smith, Robert (Erika) Ridge III and Harry Swank; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Karen) Arnold; mother-in-law, Violet Maxwell; sister-in-law, Cheryl Stacy; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. William retired from Sanders Sales and Service in Urbana. He loved anything outdoors including fishing, golf cart riding, hunting, trapping and tractor pulling. William adored his family and always enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.