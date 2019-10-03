WEST LIBERTY - William L. Hostetler, 86, of West Liberty, passed away Thursday morning, October 3, 2019, at his home.

Bill was born in Bellefontaine on November 14, 1932, to the late Mervin A. and Ruth Anna (Troyer) Hostetler. He married Gladys Ethelyn "Lynn" Merriman on June 4, 1954, in West Liberty and she preceded him in death on December 24, 2015. Bill was also preceded in death by three siblings, James Hostetler, David Hostetler, and Joan Sine.

Bill is survived by his children, Peggy (Neil) Wirick of West Liberty, Sandy (Randy) Knox of West Liberty, and Karrie (Phil) Holycross of Venice, Florida; eleven grandchildren, Lee (Laura), Dustin (Katri), Susannah (Andrew), Daniel, Alan (JuEunhae), Asher, Anna, Adly, Aydan, Dana (Nathan) and Brandon; eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Stella, Sienna, Saige, Braxton, Bensyn, Niilo, and Henri; a sister, Joy (John) Plank; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of West Liberty High School and served in the US Marine Corps from 1953-1956 during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, Bill worked as a contractor (Hostetler Construction) for 30 years. In 1985, he opened the West Liberty Lumber Company. Bill enjoyed flying with his wife Lynn. In his younger years he played fastpitch softball as a pitcher, and at the age of 60 he started racing cars. Bill loved to golf, and he enjoyed collecting and restoring antique cars. He attended Logansville Community Church.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty. Pastor Dana Kidder will officiate the funeral on Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty, with military honors provided by the Logan County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty Fire Dept., 201 N. Detroit St., West Liberty, OH 43357, or to a .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com