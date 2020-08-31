1/1
William L. "Larry" Rich
URBANA - William L. "Larry" Rich, 79, of Urbana, Ohio went to join his Heavenly family on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Larry was born May 24, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the son of the late William D. and Georgian (Lawrence) Rich. He was the valedictorian of the 1959 graduating class of Elgin High School. He furthered his education at The University of Illinois, receiving his bachelor's in foreign language (German). During his junior year in 1962, he travelled as a foreign exchange student to Germany. He then received his Doctor Juris Prudence in 1966, graduating Cum Laude. After college, Larry chose to join the Peace Corps. Larry has served for many years as a college professor at both Wright State University and Edison State College. His last semester was the Spring of 2020. Larry is survived by his siblings, Sally J. Rich and Thomas D. Rich, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
