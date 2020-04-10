WEST JEFFERSON - William Leo Loveless of Mechanicsburg died April 9, 2020. Bill was born July 20, 1939, in Plain City. Bill was a lifelong farmer. He was a 30-year retiree of O.M. Scotts in Marysville.

There wasn't anything he couldn't master. He instilled the love of the land in his children and grandchildren. His philosophy was: Work hard because nothing is ever given to you.

Bill is survived by his wife, Helen (Bugg) Loveless. They were married November 2, 1958, in Plain City. They have 3 children, Dale (Amy) Loveless, Theresa Nelson, Loretta (Jerry) Pullins. Grandchildren are Christopher Nelson, Jeremiah Nelson, William Nelson, Jared Pullins, Justin Pullins, Megan Bauer, Dylan Loveless. There are 12 great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella Loveless, daughter, Kathleen, sisters, Jane Mason and Eloise Hileman.

Visitation for immediate family will be on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the RADAR-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio. There will be a private family graveside service at 3 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery, officiated by Peggy Strickland.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.