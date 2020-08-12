1/1
William Logan "Billy" Neer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD - William "Billy" Logan Neer, age 54, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 15, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Neer and Ruth Logan Neer. Billy was a hardworking man who owned Neer Plumbing and Valley View Mobile Home Park. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. His contagious smile, warm personality and sense of humor will be immensely missed.

Billy is survived by his wife, Jill (Sutherly) Neer, his mother Ruth Logan, his children, Logan, Kaleigh and Landre, brother, Kenneth (Danny), sisters Monica, Jenny, Lynn and Fallon, grandchildren Sirrus, Echo, Malachi, and Aro, along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Neer and brother Darrell Wayman.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of Billy's life will be Saturday, August 15 at 9:30 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Live streaming will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Littleton & Rue facebook page. Social distancing and face coverings are requested during your presence at the visitation and service. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved