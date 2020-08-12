SPRINGFIELD - William "Billy" Logan Neer, age 54, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 15, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Neer and Ruth Logan Neer. Billy was a hardworking man who owned Neer Plumbing and Valley View Mobile Home Park. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. His contagious smile, warm personality and sense of humor will be immensely missed.

Billy is survived by his wife, Jill (Sutherly) Neer, his mother Ruth Logan, his children, Logan, Kaleigh and Landre, brother, Kenneth (Danny), sisters Monica, Jenny, Lynn and Fallon, grandchildren Sirrus, Echo, Malachi, and Aro, along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Neer and brother Darrell Wayman.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of Billy's life will be Saturday, August 15 at 9:30 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Live streaming will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Littleton & Rue facebook page. Social distancing and face coverings are requested during your presence at the visitation and service. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com