URBANA- William Michael "Mike" Schetter, 69, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in his residence. He served his country in the United States Marines during Vietnam. Mike served two tours as a scout sniper. He was awarded two purple hearts. Later, he served as a water survival instructor with a total of 13 years of service to his country. Upon returning home, he worked for Houser and Brinnon Plumbing. Later, he worked in Security for Urbana University, Wittenberg University and served as a police officer with German Township. Most recently, Mike worked as a driving instructor for Springfield School of Driving. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. Mike is survived by his brother, Mark (Kimberly) Schetter and his sister, Carmen Schetter Smith, as well as 8 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Phoebe (Reisinger) Schetter. A celebration of life service will be held at the Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120, 414 North Main Street, Urbana, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The family is being served by VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com