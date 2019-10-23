MECHANICSBURG - William S. Moore, 74, of Mechanicsburg passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in his home.

He was born March 4, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Oleh S. and Martha L. (Calaway) Moore.

William served his country in the United States Navy. He then served his community as the Captain of Grandview Heights Fire Department from which he retired. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing, and motorcycles. He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles.

He is survived by his son; Kyle M. Moore; brother, Michael L. (Rebecca) Moore; sister, Debra (Dan) Doran. Along with two grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara A. (Williams) Moore; and daughter, Jennifer Ann Moore.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Jefferson, Ohio.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com