URBANA - William Ray McDaniel, 89, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in his home. He was born on April 24, 1931 and is the son of Millard and Laura (Bolin) McDaniel. William graduated from Salem High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. William worked for 15 years as an assistant manager at SOHIO, 10 years with the Lumber Company and then retired from the State of Ohio & State Fair as maintenance at the Ohio Expo Center. William was a member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union where he liked helping to take care of the lawn cutting, serving as an usher and reading his Bible. He enjoyed working in his garden, traveling around, proud to be a blood donor, a member of the DAV and after his retirement, William often walked 5 miles a day. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Lamb) McDaniel; his daughters, Ruth Keller, Wilma Joy Davis, Sandra Potter and Barbara (Michael) Carlson; grandchildren, Andrew, Copley & Jeremy Tackett, Nicholas Carlson, Cory, Chrissy, & Baylee McDaniel and Roger Jr. & Jessica Sprinkle; numerous great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles Nelson (Anita) McDaniel; nieces and nephews, Tim (Julia) McDaniel and Tom (Diane) McDaniel. William is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Clyde Bowers; his son, Nelson McDaniel. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. A private funeral service will follow with Pastor Mike Grable officiating.

Burial will be held at Kingscreek Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078 or donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.