DeGRAFF — In the early hours of Thursday, September 4, William "Bill" Sanborn of DeGraff, was re-united with his wife, Dee, rejoicing in the Lord and Savior's Presence.

Born on April 17, 1928 in Urbana to the parents of Donald "Sandy" and Estel (Barnes) Sanborn, Bill grew up in the West Liberty area working on farms and graduated from Salem High School in 1946. At the age of 22, he survived being sideswiped by a grain truck that left him permanently without the use of his dominant (left) hand. Never one to complain, he began to re-train himself, adapting to life using only his right hand.

Known throughout his life as being a hard worker, in 1951 Bill went to work in Bellefontaine at the Montgomery Ward department store, as a salesman, while still working on the family farm. Later while at a drive-in theater, he was introduced to the woman who would be his forever love and mother to their 5 children, Delores Grubb, marrying her on April 17, 1952. The young Sanborns would eventually have their own place on the family's Slatestone Road farm area while raising their children. Bill continued working at Montgomery Ward until the closing of the Bellefontaine store, having been a salesman and head of various departments, meeting many people. Bill then went to work at Acrux Investigation Agency as a security guard, working several years at Honda Manufacturing in Marysville until retiring in his 70's, often working an assortment of hours, whenever asked.

Throughout his life, Bill was known for being out-going, friendly and hard-working, but those close to him also knew him as someone that was a humorous jokester, teacher, self-less provider, who never complained. He was always on the move, walking, mushroom hunting, working in his and Dee's massive vegetable gardens, and helping her with canning, the making of her raspberry pies and caramels. He enjoyed following all the kids' sports, the Buckeyes, the Bengals and especially the Cincinnati Reds, once even "running" the bases after a game at Riverfront Stadium! Bill was a collector of trains, a bird watcher and through the years, owner of several beloved dogs. He had a sweet tooth for Marie's Candies' chocolate and enjoyed assembling puzzles. But best remembered for his skill and competitiveness in billiards and playing card games. A patient grand-baby sitter and loving brother, husband, dad and grandpa, Bill will be greatly missed, but forever a permanent shaping piece in so many lives.

Celebrating his life are the legacy of 4 generations that Bill and Dee have left behind, including their children: Becky (Tom) Bechtel, Bob (Carol) Sanborn, Belinda (Mike Elflein) Copas, Brenda (Phil) Snapp and Brad (Angie) Sanborn, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Bill's sister and dear friend, Linda Carroll, whom he loved greatly, and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 65 years, Dee.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon Thursday, September 10th, with Pastor Aaron Samples officiating at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5591 U.S. Rt. 68 South, West Liberty. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial Contributions may be to Universal Home Health and Hospice, 912 Rush Ave. Bellefontaine, OH, 43311. Your online condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com.