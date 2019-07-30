URBANA - The love of my life, William W. "Bud" Skaggs, age 74, of Urbana went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1945 to the late Jerry and Betty Skaggs in Urbana. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his siblings: Evy McNeely, Don Skaggs, Marsha Nelson and Beverly Cardosa. He leaves behind to forever cherish his memory his beloved wife of nearly 55 years, Nancy (Johnson) Skaggs. Also surviving Bud are his children Cindy (David) Moll and Ty William (Melissa) Skaggs; grandchildren Lauren Moll, Dalton Skaggs, Cambria Skaggs, Carter Skaggs, and Ashton Skaggs; as well as his siblings, Linda Freeman, Vinnie Weber, Deana (Frank) Pimienta, Luann Skaggs, Mike (Robin) Skaggs, James "Dan" (Judy) Skaggs, Valarie (David) Trostel and David Skaggs. Bud was a Stationary Engineer for thirty years before retiring from Navistar and then again for five years before retiring from London Correctional Institution. He enjoyed playing guitar, bow hunting, and playing cards. He owned several planes throughout the years and was a private pilot and flying brought him great joy. The highlight of his life though was the time he was able to spend with his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by those who knew him. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with his funeral following on Friday, August 2, at 1 p.m. Bud will be laid to rest in Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to or . Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com