BELLEFONTAINE - W.R. "Bud" Watkins passed away peacefully at his home outside of Bellefontaine, OH on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 66 years old.

Born September 26, 1952 to W.R. "Ray" and Opaline (Trimble) Watkins in Urbana, OH, Bud was a joy to be with no matter when or where.

In December, 1986 he married Kathy (Burton) and she survives as well as his three sons, Jonathan (Rebekah) Watkins of Sidney, Andrew (Emily) Watkins of Hamilton, and Daniel (Sara) Watkins of Monroe. Bud was also survived by his brother, Paul (Gayle) Smith of Chillicothe and longtime best friend of 62 years, Web (Karen) Lewis. He was preceded in death by his father, W.R. "Ray" Watkins and his daughter, Amanda Watkins.

"Papaw Bud" also left behind eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: grandchildren Thomas (Destiny) of Huntsville, Jake (Katie) of Bellefontaine, Aleesha, Kaileigh, Gracie, Claire, Ellie, and Clayton and great-grandchildren Remi and Greyson (with one more on the way).

Bud Watkins was a name synonymous with a good time. He lit up every place with his smile and he made everyone feel special in every circumstance. There were few people as personable as him. His warmth, charm, and humor were like medicine to the heart. He forgot more jokes than most people will ever know and his quick wit was always a joy.

Bud was the owner of the Sign Post for years and it was the first sign shop in Logan County to utilize computer-aided sign making. He worked at Benjamin Logan High School as the "painter of backdrops" for many years. He was involved in so many community organizations that it's hard to list them all. Bud was a charter member of the Hi-Point Toastmasters as well as a member of several other organizations, such as the Optimists Club and the Antioch Shriners. Whenever he got involved with these groups, he didn't just sit on the sidelines; he was an active participant who typically took initiative and led the group. He won many awards for his public speaking in Toastmasters. He was known as "Ubee" the clown in the Shriners and won many awards in those competitions. When he worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance in the 80's, he was named "Man of the Year." Bud enhanced each group with his membership.

There are so many other stories, people, and relationships that time would fail us before all of them could be written. Simply put, Bud was a one-of-a-kind that will not be replaced. He left a very special place in a great number of people's hearts. To say he will be missed is an understatement.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Logan County , c/o Mary Rutan Hospital.

Visitation is Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at SHOFFSTALL FUNERAL HOME, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Funeral services for family and close friends will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery with military rites performed by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.