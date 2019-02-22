PIQUA - Zachary Ryan McKellop, age 25, of Piqua, passed away suddenly Monday, February 11, 2019 in Kissimmee, FL. He was born June 14, 1993 in Goldsboro, NC to Richard E. McKellop II, St. Paris, OH and Lynn and Jeremy (Mckenzie) Willis, Albany, OH. He married Leah R. Michael May 30, 2014 in Covington, OH. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Liam Grey McKellop, Piqua; father and mother-in-law, Steven and Stephanie Michael, Piqua; maternal grandfather, Harold McKenzie, Stanford, KY; paternal grandmother, Mary Maddy, Millerstown, OH; grandmother, Lois Willis, St. Paris; many aunts, uncles and cousins; one brother, Michael Allen Willis, Albany, OH; one sister, Dariyn Angelina McKellop, St. Paris. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Joanna Mckenzie and Marvin Maddy.

Zachary graduated from the Job Corp in Minot, N. Dakota in 2011. He received his degree in Law Enforcement from Edison State Community College, Piqua. He was a wrestler at Graham High School. He loved fishing, skateboarding, music, video games and swimming. He was an outdoor and gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting with his brother Michael. Zachary was a great mechanic and loved working on cars and helping his friends with their cars.

Zachary proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Specialist in the Infantry from 2015 to 2018.

A Celebration of Zachary's Life will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. at MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua with Pastor Eugene Collier officiating, followed by full military honors by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Family will receive friends Monday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Humane Society, 1190 N. Co. Rd. 25A, P.O. Box 789, Troy, OH 45373-0789 or the Miami Valley Reptile & Amphibian Society, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton, Ohio 45414.

