Abraham "Abe" Adamany 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Abraham "Abe" Adamany, age 95, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at MVHS St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving family and friends by his side.
Born in Utica on March 30, 1924, Abraham was the son of the late Aid and Anna (Hamjy) Adamany. Raised locally, he was a graduate of T. R. Proctor High School/Class of 1947. A proud veteran of World War II, Abe honorably served his country from 1942-1945 in the United States Army Air Corps while stationed in England with the 17th Bombardment Group. On October 16, 1948 he married the former Donna Massoud with whom he shared 62 years in a loving union prior to her passing on January 8, 2011. Throughout their marriage, they were inseparable.
Abe began his working career at Savage Arms Corporation. Subsequently, he was employed with Wolfe News Service for more than 20 years, and then Smith Packing Company for an additional 20 years. Abe was blessed with a beautiful, generous, caring heart and soul. He was a loyal, giving friend. He loved his life, his family, his city, always declaring that Utica was the best place in the world.
Abe was a natural athlete, becoming an avid lifelong golfer and bowler. He led his girls to love ballet, downhill skiing, ice skating and all things outside. An accomplished dancer, he was light on his feet, especially when spinning with his wife, the love of his life. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local #182.
Originally a parishioner at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Abe then became a devoted communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Abraham is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Sister Renee Adamany, CSJ of Albany, and Denise "Neesa" and Evan Holland of Woodstock NY; and his grandson, Aaron Holland. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; sister-in-law Joan Massoud; his dearest lifelong friends Pat and Alberta Santacroce; his beloved godchild Carol Alberico; the Hartigan family; and Joanne Monescalchi, his devoted caregiver. He was predeceased by his sisters and brother-in-law, Martha and Maurice LaBrie, and Rose Dote; his brother and sister-in-law Samuel and Matie Adamany; his in-laws Abe Massoud, Isaac "Knobby" and Amelia Massoud, John Massoud, Amy and Joseph Albert, Jean Massoud, Theresa Massoud, Emily and Merritt Johnson, Ethel and Tony Tomaselli, Emma and Edward Joseph, Eva and Louis Ruocco.
The family is especially grateful to Dr. Oleg Dulkin for his friendship and medical care.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00-11:30am at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Abraham's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday at 11:30am from the funeral home and at 12:30pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel where his Mass will be offered by longtime family friend, Rev. Joseph Salerno. Committal prayers and Interment with full military honors will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019