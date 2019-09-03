Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Abraham "Abe" Immerman

Abraham "Abe" Immerman Obituary
Abraham "Abe" Immerman 1969 - 2019
UTICA - Abraham "Abe" Immerman, 50, passed away September 1, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.
Abe was born in New Hartford, on January 13, 1969, son of the late Alexander and Ella Mae (Stoffel) Immerman. Abe graduated high school and went on to MVCC where he received his associate degree. He was a loyal, hardworking, dedicated employee at Hannaford in Washington Mills where he spent his entire career. Abe was a very accomplished pool player. He was on a local team called "Shooters" and started many leagues in the area. He was an animal lover, sports enthusiast, pool shark, comic book fanatic, but most importantly he was a loving family man. He loved his sister and her children very much, he was always considered the cool uncle and time spent with him was special.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Sharpe; his beloved nephews and niece, Bobby, Ryan, and Sarah Sharpe; a large extended family and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Ella Mae (Stoffel) Immerman.
Abe's family would like to extend a special thank you to all his co-workers and the management at Hannaford in Washington Mills.
All are invited to call Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A celebration of Abe's life will follow calling hours immediately at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Kirkland Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
