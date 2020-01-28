|
Adam E. Diodato 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Adam E. Diodato, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Healthcare Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness, with the love and support of his family.
He was born in Utica on February 18, 1928, a son of the late Victor and Catherine DeBiase Diodato and was educated in local schools. He proudly served our country during WWII in the US Navy in the Asiatic Pacific with the 7th Fleet. On November 19, 1949, he was united in marriage to Gladys Rozyla in St. Joseph Church, Utica, a blessed union of 63 years, until her passing in 2012. Gladys was the love of his life. They enjoyed fishing and hiking as well as traveling the Northeast. Adam worked at GE for 40 years as a Casting Expert and Materials Quality Engineer. After his retirement from GE in 1993, he continued working with Unetck of Centerville, VA, as a Technical Specialist Consultant.
Surviving are two sisters and one brother-in-law, Catherine Kenneally and Yolanda and John Rozyla, of Utica; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Rollie DeVito and Mary and Joseph Lewis; one brother, Victor and wife, Ann Diodato; brother-in-law, Daniel Kenneally; in-laws, Frances and Sid Maycheck, Mary and John Check, Clara and Joseph Gambino and Stanley and Antoinette Rozyla.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, Columbia St., Utica. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 3rd floor nursing staff at MVHS, St. Elizabeth Campus, for their care and compassion given to Adam.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020