|
|
Adelbert "Del" Hall 1939 - 2020
AVON PARK, FL - Adelbert "Del" Hall, 81, of Avon Park, FL, passed away, peacefully with his devoted wife, Susan, by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Del was born on January 18, 1939 in Gowanda, NY.
Del is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years; his children, Scott Hall, of St. Petersburg, FL, Major Trevor (Carolyn) Hall, of Spartanburg, SC and Michelle Hall Doyle, of Davidson, NC; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his brothers, LaVerne (Marsha) Hall, of Ruskin, FL and Charles (Molly) Hall, of Hamilton, NY; many nieces and nephews; and extended family. He was preceded by his parents, Gerald and Doris (Horton) Hall; and his son-in-law, Patrick "PJ" Doyle, II.
Del received his Bachelor of Science Degree at SUNY of Oneonta and his Master's Degree at the University of Arizona, which led him to a 34-year career as a Physics and Math Professor at SUNY Morrisville. Del also served as the Town of Winfield Supervisor for 26 years.
Del loved woodworking, raising beef animals, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He belonged to the Ziyara Shrine Temple, Winfield Masonic Lodge 581, Winfield Chapter 418, OES and was an active member of the Federated Church of West Winfield, NY.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church Roof Fund, c/o Resurrection Lutheran Church, 324 East Main Street, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020