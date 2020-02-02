Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring - Sebring
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
863-385-0125
For more information about
Adelbert Hall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:30 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelbert Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelbert "Del" Hall


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelbert "Del" Hall Obituary
Adelbert "Del" Hall 1939 - 2020
AVON PARK, FL - Adelbert "Del" Hall, 81, of Avon Park, FL, passed away, peacefully with his devoted wife, Susan, by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Del was born on January 18, 1939 in Gowanda, NY.
Del is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years; his children, Scott Hall, of St. Petersburg, FL, Major Trevor (Carolyn) Hall, of Spartanburg, SC and Michelle Hall Doyle, of Davidson, NC; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his brothers, LaVerne (Marsha) Hall, of Ruskin, FL and Charles (Molly) Hall, of Hamilton, NY; many nieces and nephews; and extended family. He was preceded by his parents, Gerald and Doris (Horton) Hall; and his son-in-law, Patrick "PJ" Doyle, II.
Del received his Bachelor of Science Degree at SUNY of Oneonta and his Master's Degree at the University of Arizona, which led him to a 34-year career as a Physics and Math Professor at SUNY Morrisville. Del also served as the Town of Winfield Supervisor for 26 years.
Del loved woodworking, raising beef animals, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He belonged to the Ziyara Shrine Temple, Winfield Masonic Lodge 581, Winfield Chapter 418, OES and was an active member of the Federated Church of West Winfield, NY.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church Roof Fund, c/o Resurrection Lutheran Church, 324 East Main Street, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -