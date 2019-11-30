|
Adele K. Jaworoski 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Adele K. Jaworoski, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Utica.
Adele was born in Utica, on November 12,1924, the daughter of the late Edward and Victoria Huta Kluska. She attended Utica Free Academy and graduated with the Class of 1942. She was married to Edward Jaworoski on July 9, 1949, in Holy Trinity Church in Utica. The two shared a blessed union for many years, until his passing on July 18, 2002. Adele was employed as an Administrator with New York Mills High School. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and was active in their rosary society, as well as with visiting parishioners at nursing homes. She was an avid walker and reader.
She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Anne Jaworoski, of Lewisville, NC, Leigh Jaworoski, of Clark Mills; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patrice and Jim King, of New Hartford and Cathy and Fred Thompson, of Atkinson, NH; six grandchildren, Adam Jaworoski, Lisa and Alex Paige, Erin and Dave Saus, Ricky Thompson, TJ and Dr. Kelley Thompson and Hayley and Chris Friend; six great-grandchildren; and a special niece and her husband, Marie and Jeff DuRocher, of CA.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Holy Trinity Church with Father John officating. Calling hours will be held Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in the Kowalczyk Funeral Home 1156 Lincoln Ave. Utica, NY 13502. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Isla's Fund of the Women's Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, 2 Williams St. Clinton, NY 13323.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Adele's online memorial page by going to www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019