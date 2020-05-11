Agnes Laura Misiaszek
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Laura Misiaszek 1919 - 2020
UTICA - Agnes Laura Misiaszek, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Trestka) Stepanowicz, passed away peacefully at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, on May 9, 2020.
She was born on November 30, 1919, in Utica and was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. Agnes was employed at Univac, Utica, until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Joseph and Erwin; infant sister, Helen; and sister, Genevieve.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Lenard, of Marcy; her two beloved sons, Richard A. Misiaszek, of Marcy and William T. Misiaszek, of New Hartford; and daughters-in-law, Carol and Jeanette. Agnes has three special grandchildren, Sonya (Chad) Monterose, of New Hampshire, Christopher (Nancy Jo) Misiaszek, of Marcy and Dr. Richard (Desire'e) Misiaszek, of Massachusetts. She was blessed to have great-grandchildren, Morgan Eve, Louis Rex, Fischer Ryan, Mickey Rose and Edie Frances; and many nieces and nephews, including two God-daughters, Renata Hajduk, of Marcy and Barbara McNiff, of Syracuse. Agnes was fortunate to have her daughter-in-law, Jeanette's, extended family as a very dear part of her life.
Agnes was a very loving and caring person. She loved gardening and enjoyed sitting on her swing visiting with her neighbors in the evening on a warm summer night.
God blessed her with a long, beautiful life. She will always be close in our hearts with wonderful memories of her.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, services will be private for the immediate family.
Please omit flower offerings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Agnes' memory.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved