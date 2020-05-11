Agnes Laura Misiaszek 1919 - 2020
UTICA - Agnes Laura Misiaszek, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Trestka) Stepanowicz, passed away peacefully at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, on May 9, 2020.
She was born on November 30, 1919, in Utica and was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. Agnes was employed at Univac, Utica, until her retirement.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Joseph and Erwin; infant sister, Helen; and sister, Genevieve.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Lenard, of Marcy; her two beloved sons, Richard A. Misiaszek, of Marcy and William T. Misiaszek, of New Hartford; and daughters-in-law, Carol and Jeanette. Agnes has three special grandchildren, Sonya (Chad) Monterose, of New Hampshire, Christopher (Nancy Jo) Misiaszek, of Marcy and Dr. Richard (Desire'e) Misiaszek, of Massachusetts. She was blessed to have great-grandchildren, Morgan Eve, Louis Rex, Fischer Ryan, Mickey Rose and Edie Frances; and many nieces and nephews, including two God-daughters, Renata Hajduk, of Marcy and Barbara McNiff, of Syracuse. Agnes was fortunate to have her daughter-in-law, Jeanette's, extended family as a very dear part of her life.
Agnes was a very loving and caring person. She loved gardening and enjoyed sitting on her swing visiting with her neighbors in the evening on a warm summer night.
God blessed her with a long, beautiful life. She will always be close in our hearts with wonderful memories of her.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, services will be private for the immediate family.
Please omit flower offerings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Agnes' memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.