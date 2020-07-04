Agnes R. Ozog 1927 - 2020
UTICA – Agnes R. Ozog, 93, formerly of Utica and a native of Poland, NY, died on July 2, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
Ms. Ozog was born on January 3, 1927, in the Town of Newport, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Marshalz) Ozog. She graduated from Poland Central School and was never married. Agnes was employed for a brief time for the U. S. Government in Panama and later worked at General Electric. Ms. Ozog was a member of St. John's Church, Newport. Agnes was a talented artist and enjoyed creating all kinds of drawings and paintings.
Survivors include a brother, Edward Ozog, Sr., of Poland; and five nieces and five nephews. Agnes was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Stanley Ozog, Joseph (Plink) Ozog and Barbara Ozog; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Valeria (Thaddeus) Polczynski and Helen (Walter) Glogowski.
A graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Newport, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with Deacon James Bower officiating. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport will be held on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions.
Agnes's family would like to extend a special thank you to John and Alicia Crosby.
