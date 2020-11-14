Alan "Rusty" C. Roseen 1938 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. Alan "Rusty" C. Roseen, 82, of Frankfort, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Alan was born in Worcester, MA, on September 16, 1938, the son of Chester Hugo and Volborg Victoria (Carlson) Roseen. He was raised and educated in Holden, MA, and was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1961, he started working at the General Electric Company's Advanced Electronics Center in Ithaca, NY. In the fall of 1961, he transferred to the Utica GE plant to take the Advanced Engineering Courses. On September 15, 1962, in Ithaca, NY, Alan was united in marriage with the former Marsha Hunt, a dedicated union of 53 years, until Marsha's death in 2015. Alan was employed with General Electric/Lockhead Martin for 35 years, retiring in July of 1996. His most recent employment was as a consultant with R.A. Wood Associates in Frankfort. Music was a large part of Alan's life. He was active in church choirs, Valley Voices of Christ, New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and All Saints Choir in MA He was also a member of the Sons of Norway and the ELFUN Society. As an organ technician, Alan and was instrumental in the Proctor High School theatre organ restoration. He was an active member of New Hartford Presbyterian Church, where he helped to take care of the building and grounds.
Mr. Roseen is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, David Roseen, of West Winfield and Steven and Linda Roseen, of Schuyler; one daughter, Karen Purpura, of Frankfort; ten cherished grandchildren and one adored great-granddaughter, Haley (fiancée Jake), Patrick, Daniel, Sara (Samantha), Ian (wife Thya and their daughter, Cecelia), Kelsey, Giuseppe, Alessandro, Isabella and Robert; one brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Kathy Roseen, of North Grafton, MA; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Everett and Linda Hunt, of Santa Barbara, CA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends is Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at New Hartford Presbyterian Church, 45 Genesee St., New Hartford, NY 13413. Burial will follow in Deerfield-Schuyler Cemetery in N. Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Alan's memory, please consider the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501 or the Hope House, PO Box 161, Utica, NY 13503
