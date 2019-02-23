|
Alan D. Roy 1949 - 2019
UTICA - Alan D. Roy, 69, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Heritage Health Care Center.
He was born on August 26, 1949, in Utica, the son of the late Cleon and Irma Anita Marlia Roy, and was educated in Utica schools. Alan was employed with Human Technologies Corporation in Utica.
Alan was a homebody who loved to work, watch TV and listen to music.
He is survived by two brothers, Brian Roy and his companion, Peggy McConkey, of North Utica, and Emil Roy, of Utica; his niece, her husband and their two children, Amanda, Jonathan, Zander and Cora Small, of Newport; his caregiver, Claudet Samuels; and his close friend, Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church, Downtown Utica. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A calling hour will be Wednesday from 9:30-10:30, prior to the Mass.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019