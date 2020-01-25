|
|
Alan Richard Damsky 1936 - 2020
UTICA - Alan Richard Damsky, of Delray Beach, FL, beloved husband, of nearly 60 years, to Cornelia Damsky and father to Claudia Heyman and Pamela Damsky, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 in Florida.
Alan was born in Utica, NY, on February 29, 1936 (making him special from the start), a son of Hyman and Pearl Lumberg Damsky. Alan was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Syracuse University, a member of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and a die-hard fan of the Orange.
Alan served in the U.S. Army in Honolulu, Hawaii and played on the Base softball team.
Alan was accepted into the prestigious Chase Manhattan School of Banking in New York City, becoming a member of Chase's Management Program. After leaving Chase, Alan opened and established Hamden National Bank in Connecticut, where he served as Vice President. He then relocated to New York City as a financial consultant.
In addition to his wife and daughters, Alan was the treasured "Pop-Pop" to Andrew, Jenny and Matthew Heyman. He is also survived by brothers, Michael (Evy) Damsky, of New Hartford and Barry (Cynthia) Damsky, of Whitesboro, as well as their children and grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to The /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020