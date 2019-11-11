|
Alan W. Trinkaus 1956 - 2019
ORISKANY - Alan W. Trinkaus, 63, of Oriskany, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born on July 31, 1956, in Utica, a son of the late William and Jeanette (Roberts) Trinkaus. He was a 1974 graduate of Westmoreland Central Schools.
Alan was employed, at one time, with the family business, Trinkaus Manor, in Oriskany and later, he was employed with Carbone Auto Group and most recently, with Met Life in Oriskany.
Alan was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He had a magnetic personality and many great friends who he cherished. He enjoyed his time at the Floyd Hideaway Pub, where he was a member of the Floyd City Rollers. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, playing his guitar and watching the New York Giants. His family and friends meant everything to him and he would do anything to help them in their times of need. His kindness and generosity was abundant. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Trinkaus; and daughters, Amber (Keith) Mierek and Casey (Kristen) Konight-Trinkaus. He leaves his adored grandchildren, Justin Hagadorn, McKenzie Trinkaus and Jackson Kyle Trinkaus. He also leaves his best friend, Emory Jones, Sr. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan (David) Trinkaus-Linton, Patty Schwartz, Frank Trinkaus and Lori (Dan) Trinkaus-Deptola; also many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his son, Alan Kyle Trinkaus, in 2001; and a brother-in-law, Bob Schwartz.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice & Palliative Care for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Alan during his illness, especially nurses, Matthew and Georgia.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Waterbury Presbyterian Church, 1117 Utica St., Oriskany, with Pastor Roger Williams officiating. Interment will be in Oriskany Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019