Alan William Waldron 1932 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Alan William Waldron passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Al was born on December 4, 1932, in Utica, a son of the late Donald and Marjorie (Herbig) Waldron. On April 16, 1955, he was united in marriage to Eileen Long; a blessed union of over 61 years. Mrs. Waldron passed away on August 2, 2016.
Al was a graduate of UFA and Utica College and was later employed with General Electric, retiring in 1993, after 41 years of dedicated service. Al was a proud member of the United States Army and served his country with honor during the Korean conflict. He later became a member of the Whitestown American Legion Post 1113. Al loved his sports….most especially, baseball! He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Al served as a youth baseball coach in Whitesboro for many years and always made time to watch his three children compete in a variety of sports. Later in his life, Alan found much enjoyment in watching his grandchildrens' many sporting events. He also enjoyed the Adirondacks and spending time with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law at their camp on Fourth Lake. Al was a lifetime dog lover and he had many dogs over the years, but most special to him were his walks on the 840 trail with his favorite canine companion, "Goldie", who never left his side.
Al is survived by his children, son, Dan; daughter, Diane (Cathy) and son, David (Michele). He also leaves his loving and devoted grandchildren, Ben, Madison and Garrett, who thought the world of him. Al had a very special relationship with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie and Richard Rogowski and their son, Ronnie, who was one of Al's very best buddies. "Uncle", as he was affectionately known by all of his extended family, also leaves his nephews, Jim, Bill and Tom Rogowski and their families. Last, but not least, Al leaves his dog, "Goldie", who was his "princess" for over 12 years. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Waldron.
The family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to all of his neighbors, friends and caregivers for the many acts of kindness and compassion that were given to Al during his illness.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
For those who wish to remember Al, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in his memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019