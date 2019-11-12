|
|
Albert H. Kelsey 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Albert H. Kelsey, 76, of Utica, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Sitrin Health Care Center.
He was born on September 12, 1943, a son of the late George, Sr. and Cora Davenport Kelsey. Albert was a chef for many years at Sitrin Health Care. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Utica and enjoyed camping at the Cold Brook Campsite.
He is survived by his loving companion, Leland Penner; siblings, Eva Watts and her husband, Marvin, Edgar Kelsey, Robert Kelsey and his wife, Cathy, Andre Kelsey and his wife, Jean, Carol Pickard and her husband, Tim, Becky Kelsey, Nancy Swoboda and her husband, JR and Connie Watts and her husband, Clayton; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Albert was predeceased by his two brothers, Michael and George Kelsey.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the Aspen House at Sitrin Health Care for the special care and comfort given to Albert.
A Memorial Service will be on Thursday at 2:00 at the First Presbyterian Church of Utica, 1605 Genesee St., Utica.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Family and friends, please consider the Hope House in memory of Albert.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019