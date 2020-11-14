1/1
Albert J. Majka
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert J. Majka 1915 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD – Albert J. Majka, age 104, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his family by his side.
Al was born on November 27, 1915, in Leipzig, Germany, the son of the late Joseph and Victoria (Walczak) Majka. He came to the US at the age of 8. Al was a US Army veteran, serving during WWII.
In 1938, Al married Genevieve M. Handzel, who preceded him in death in 1985. He later married Eleanor Berthold, in 1987. She passed away in 2010.
Al was a machinist for Utica Cutlery for 47 years. He also worked at Cornish's Dairy Store part-time for many years.
Al is survived by his granddaughters, Lisa (Ken) Randall and Robin Duffy (Tim Bargfrede); five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Eleanor's daughters, Carol Orlowski and Linda (Ed) Przylucki and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his son, Richard Majka; grandson, Steven Majka; and his sister, Mary Goracy.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Catholic Church, New Hartford. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
Al's family extends a special thank you to his former daughter-in-law, Bonnie Majka, whom he loved like a daughter; nephew, John "Sonny" Palaimo; and Patrick Duffy, for always being there for him. Also, a special note of gratitude to the Lutheran Home Independent Living, for all the care and kindness shown to Al during his years there.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Al's name may be made to the Lutheran Home, 110 Utica Rd., Clinton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main Street, New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
284 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kowalczyk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved