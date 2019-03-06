Albert L. Stephens 1964 - 2019

N. UTICA - Mr. Albert L. Stephens, 54, of Utica, New York, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.

Albert was born September 1, 1964, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the son of the late Catherine Caraway Stephens and the late Robert L. Stephens and Edward Johnson. He attended school at North Hampton in the state of Virginia. He also lived in Delaware and later as a young adult, moved to New York, where he met his wife, Thereista Felice Walker Stephens. Albert was a very hard worker. He was employed at Susquehanna Railroad and Metal Logix Design. He also worked at Slice Pizzeria, here in Utica, where it was his home away from home. Albert touched many lives and was affectionately known as Uncle Albert, Big Al, Al and Mr. Albert. He is loved by many and was always willing to help anyone and everyone. Albert was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family fishing, camping and relaxing. He and his family are members of The Community Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Albert L. Stephens and his daughter, Lyric, were twins. His wife, Thereista and he were always available for friends and family to share an ear or lend a hand and make you smile. Albert will be greatly missed.

He leaves loving memories to be cherished by his wife, Felice Stephens; daughter, Lyric Lowe, of Utica, daughter, Cassandra Brown, of Cheriton, VA; son, Domingo Brown, of Cheriton, VA; daughters, Candace and Constance Stadham, of Syracuse; five sisters, Geraldine (Terial) Lewis, of Lancaster, PA, Rose Baines, of Frankford, DE, Annie Stephens, of Georgetown, DE, Lisa (Rick) Johnson, of Lincoln, DE and the late Jonah Reid, of Georgetown, DE; four brothers, Richard (Annette) Stephens, of Salisbury, MD, Robert Stephens, of Seaford, DE, Edward (Carla) Stephens, of Magnolia, DE; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; many cousins and loving friends. Albert was predeceased by his parents and his grandmother, Effie Blue.

Viewing for family and friends are Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., Utica, NY 13502 and Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 11:00-2:00, at Faro De Luz Church, 1116 Park Ave, Utica NY 13501, followed by a Going Home service, at 2:00 p.m., at the conclusion of the viewing. Repast in fellowship hall following services. Albert will be laid to rest on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2201 Oneida St. Utica, NY 13501.

